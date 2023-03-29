Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a man and woman in a Jeep Cherokee after a traffic stop Monday.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man and a woman ran from a Monday traffic stop, and Rockingham authorities are asking the public for help locating them.

On Monday, Rockingham County Sheriff deputies conducted a 12:29 p.m. traffic stop in Madison. They stopped a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with an N.C. license plate PMX-9934 on Gideon Grove Church Road.

Deputies identified driver Jacob Allen Nugent and passenger Annabelle Steele Whitten. Whitten had several outstanding arrest warrants.

When deputies approached the car, Nugent suddenly backed into one deputy, striking him in the left arm. Nugent then turned the car and attempted to hit both deputies again as he fled. One deputy reported minor injuries after the encounter.

As authorities gave chase in two patrol cars, Nugent and Whitten eluded them during the pursuit.

Deputies now say Nugent faces two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and several other charges relating to the vehicle pursuit.

In addition to the previously outstanding arrest warrants, Whitten faces additional charges of resisting, obstructing, and delaying an officer for failure to follow commands to exit the car when instructed during the vehicle stop.

Anyone who sees Nugent and/or Whitten, or knows their whereabouts, is asked to call 9-1-1 and report their location immediately; or the Rockingham County Crime Stoppers Tipline at 336-349-9683. Crime Stoppers tipsters remain anonymous and can receive rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.