CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they’ve arrested eight juveniles in connection to 16 multiple property crimes in a one-month period.

The juveniles ranged from 13 to 17 years old at the time of their arrests.

In a series of posts on X/Twitter.com, the department said the crimes occurred in the Westover Division from July 27 to Aug. 28.

The crimes involved auto thefts, larceny from auto, and commercial breaking/entering in Remount Road, South Boulevard & South Tryon Street areas.