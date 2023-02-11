MORGANTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Burke County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman died Friday from gunshot wounds.

Burke County Sheriff’s deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a cardiac arrest call at 2967 Clark Loop on Friday.

When they arrived, they found 41-year Brandi Deal dead from gunshot wounds.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and is currently investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office at 828-438-5500. A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest. All tips will remain anonymous.