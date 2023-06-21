LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Suspects are being sought after a pricey piece of equipment was stolen from a construction site in Lincolnton, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 a.m. Monday, June 19, at a construction site off Startown Road. An initial investigation revealed a piece of construction equipment valued at about $65,000 was stolen.

Deputies tracked a GPS device on the stolen 2020 Dingo Ditch Witch to a location on Robinson Road in Newton where they discovered the GPS tracker had been removed.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the equipment or possible suspects is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050.