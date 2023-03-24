LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies said a Lincolnton man shot his estranged wife in the stomach while she was preparing dinner Thursday evening.

He tried to shoot her again, but the gun jammed.

Deputies responded to the incident around 8:45 p.m. along Sunny Hill Drive in Lincolnton.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered a woman lying in the front yard with a gunshot wound. The 46-year-old woman was immediately transported to Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Several family members, including the woman’s children, were in the home when the incident occurred. Witnesses said the woman’s husband, Jerry Matthew Cox, 44, shot her as she was preparing dinner. The shooting appeared to be unprovoked.

Deputies said the couple recently went through a separation.

Witnesses also stated that Cox chased the woman out of the house and into the yard, where he attempted to shoot her again. Fortunately, the handgun jammed in that attempt. Cox then ran from the scene but was later found by deputies and taken into custody without incident.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives charged Cox with attempted first-degree murder. He was taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $750,000 secured bond.