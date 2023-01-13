NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A retired Rocky Mount police officer has been arrested and charged with trafficking cocaine after an ongoing investigation in Nash County.

According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Linc Oshea Brooks was driving a 2020 GMC Denali on Interstate 95 near mile marker 150 on Wednesday when he was stopped for multiple traffic violations by Nash County deputies.

During the stop, Brooks brought up in conversation that he was retired from the Rocky Mount Police Department, deputies said. Reasonable suspicion of criminal activity was developed and a K-9 was deployed. The K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics inside the Denali.

As deputies attempted to search the truck, Brooks began to obstruct, resist, and delay the deputies and had to be taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

A search of the Denali revealed 198 grams of cocaine with a street value of $20,000 hidden inside the center console, according to deputies.

A search warrant was executed on a residence in Rocky Mount where Brooks lives. Four pistols were found along with scales and drug paraphernalia.

Brooks was charged with:

Trafficking cocaine;

Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics and

obstructing, resisting and delaying a public officer.

Brooks was placed in the Nash County Detention Center under a $275,000 bond.