FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Shots were reportedly fired on the main campus of Forsyth Technical Community College in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 12:39 p.m., officers came to a Cashpoints ATM in the parking of a Forsyth Tech facility near the corner of Oak Grove Road and Martin Street after getting a report of discharging firearms.

Investigators say that one person was at the ATM when they were approached by another person. An exchange of gunfire took place and both of them left the scene.

Police found multiple firearm casings on the ground near the ATM and the ATM itself was also damaged by the gunfire. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Investigators do not know what caused the shooting to begin, however, they say that it was an isolated incident unrelated to Forsyth Tech. Both of the people who discharged firearms left school property immediately after the shooting.

Forsyth Tech said in a Facebook post that there is no “active threat” and that police conducted a traffic stop related to the shooting.

The investigation is active and ongoing. There is no further information available at this time.

