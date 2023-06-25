CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In the wake of a violent weekend in Charlotte comes concerned neighbors, who want CMPD to crack down on problem areas around the city.

One man who lives behind the old Playhouse Arcade on North Graham Street says his security cameras have captured the audio from three shootings there in less than a month. Only a wooden fence separates his backyard from the arcade’s parking lot.

“There’s gunshots all the time,” said Jarad Furr.

On Saturday around 4 a.m., three people were shot in the parking lot. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says two of the three victims had serious, life-threatening injuries. All three were taken to the hospital.

Furr’s camera also recorded gunfire on May 27 and June 19. That’s three shootings in less than a month.

“My bedroom is right there. I could get shot in the middle of the night. It doesn’t make you feel safe living here,” said Furr.

According to CMPD’s online crime mapping tool, officers have been called to the location at least five times since Jan. 1. Twice were for assaults with guns, twice for thefts, and once for a suspicious person.

The problem has gotten bad enough that Furr says he and his girlfriend will be moving out of the neighborhood in the coming weeks. But for his neighbors, he’s hoping for some kind of resolution.

“I’m about to be out of here anyway, but for everybody else that lives here, we got really nice neighbors around here, I’m sure they’re worried about it,” said Furr. “Probably need to have more presence of cops around here, because we don’t really see them around here that much.”