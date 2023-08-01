CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A City of Charlotte-owned vacant property has been damaged after thieves took copper wire from inside the building, CMPD said.

Police were notified of the breaking and entering incident just before 9 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 2800 Toomey Avenue.

CMPD said the copper wire was removed from the building and ‘extensive damage’ was done inside, including flooding from a broken water pipe.

Anyone with information is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.