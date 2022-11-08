UNION COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte father has been charged for bringing a non-permitted firearm to a school soccer game, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred at a soccer game held at Marvin Elementary School in Waxhaw.

Deputies said Paul Mobley, 28, of Charlotte, got into a disagreement with the mother of his child over ‘a child custody exchange.’

Mobley was in possession of a firearm at this time and the weapon fell onto the ground in between Mobley and other people involved in the disagreement, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Mobley did not possess a valid concealed carry permit and obtained warrants for his arrest for the felony offense of possession of a weapon on school property. Mobley was arrested on Monday, Nov. 7, and issued a $1,500 bond.

Mobley is no longer in the custody of the Union County Jail, deputies said.

“Bringing a firearm onto a school campus in such a reckless manner is both extremely dangerous and a crime and I am thankful that no one was injured. Parents who are regularly involved in child custody exchanges should use caution and take advantage of safe, local drop-off points such as the Sheriff’s Office parking lot to ensure their child’s safety as well as their own. I am proud of our deputies who responded quickly and thoroughly investigated this incident which ultimately led to the arrest of the suspect,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.