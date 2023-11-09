DENVER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit helped track down a masked man who deputies said robbed a local Cook Out this week.

Deputies responded to calls regarding the robbery around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 8, at a Cook Out location on NC 73. An initial investigation revealed a man dressed in black and wearing a mask entered the back of the restaurant and demanded money from the cash register.

He then fled the scene, police said.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Detectives identified Christian Foster, 23, of Denver, as the suspect. He was tracked down by an LCSO K-9 Unit and arrested a short time later at a Quik Trip on Highway 73 where items tied to the robbery were found inside his vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was held on a $15,500 secured bond and faces charges that include common law robbery. He has already appeared in court.