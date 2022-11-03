CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The father of a 4-year-old shot and killed in southeast Charlotte Wednesday night is facing charges in the boy’s death, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police charged 25-year-old Dayshawn Warren with involuntary manslaughter and improper storage of a firearm.

Police said officers responded to the shooting around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday near 1900 Charleston Place.

Four-year-old Demario Warren was found suffering from what officials initially described as a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The child was taken to the hospital where he died.

Investigators later described the injury as just a gunshot wound, but did not provide specifics on why the wording was changed.

Jail records show Warren has faced numerous charges in the past, including assault.