MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities in Nash County have charged a man whose son brought a loaded gun to his elementary school.

Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex. (Nash County Sheriff’s Office)

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office on Monday confirmed that Alvaro Cordova-Muniz, 29, of Middlesex is the child’s father.

Deputies say he faces a single count of storing a firearm in a manner accessible to a minor in connection with the Sept. 28 incident.

He received a $2,000 secured bond and is set to appear in court on Oct. 21 in Nash County District Court.

The Office of Juvenile Justice and the Nash County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate the incident. Major Eddie Moore said on Monday that the “appropriate charges for the juvenile involved have been requested” by way of a juvenile petition.

Officials said no further information on the case will be released.