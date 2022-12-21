RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A father originally charged with felony child abuse is now facing a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of his son.

The boy was transported to Maria Parham Hospital in Henderson after being shot around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Shortly after, the Vance County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the boy had been pronounced dead at the hospital as a result of the gunshot.

On Tuesday, Sheriff Curtis Brame told CBS 17 the charge had been upped to second-degree murder.

The announcement, the sheriff said, comes after additional evidence had been obtained.

No further details on that evidence were provided.