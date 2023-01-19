LINCOLNTON, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a reward for information about a suspect accused of throwing a Molotov cocktail at a pregnancy center in Lincolnton last June.

Authorities said Lincolnton Police responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 a.m. on June 25, 2022, at the Crisis Pregnancy Center at 112 Doctors Park.

Surveillance video showed the suspect throwing the Molotov cocktail at the building before running away toward the intersection of Country Club Road and Hollow Road.

The center only suffered minor damage to the building.

The FBI said Thursday that it is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the crime.

The reward is part of a national effort to bring awareness to a series of attacks and threats targeting reproductive health service facilities across the U.S.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324), contact their local FBI office, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.