MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking information regarding the shooting of two electrical substations in Moore County that knocked out power to around 45,000 customers for several days.

The FBI said “unknown suspect(s)” fired multiple shots at two Duke Energy substations located 10 miles apart on the evening of December 3.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper called Saturday night’s outage a “criminal attack.”

Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said the perpetrator intended to cause the outage.

“The individual that [did] the damage knew exactly what they were doing,” Fields said.

The FBI is asking anyone with information about the shootings to call Moore County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 910-947-4444 or their local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.