BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A fugitive wanted on several federal charges including drug trafficking was arrested this week in Belmont, Gaston County Police said Saturday.

Members of a fugitive task force spotted Muhammad Abdur-Rahim on Friday near McAdenville Road in Belmont, according to the police report.

Abdur-Rahim had been wanted on federal charges for drug and gun-related charges including trafficking fentanyl as well as an assault on a government official. An additional emergency response unit was called in and the suspect was arrested, officers said.

Two pounds of crystal meth were seized from his vehicle, prompting additional charges. Abdur-Rahim was wanted on the original charges out of Iredell County.

He is being held without bond at the Gaston County Jail.