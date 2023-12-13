CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man was convicted by a federal jury on Wednesday for sex trafficking a minor, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Tawaan Batten, 33, was convicted of:

Conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor

Sex trafficking of a minor

One count of transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in commercial sexual activity.

“Batten took advantage of a vulnerable 15-year-old girl who turned to him out of desperation and exploited her in the worst way – for profit,” U.S. Attorney King said.

Court documents show that from July 2021 through Dec. 2021, Batten was involved in a conspiracy to sex traffic a 15-year-old girl in North and South Carolina.

At the time, 33-year-old Kristi Heather King helped Batten post ads of the victim on commercial sex websites, arrange the victim’s sexual encounters with customers and book hotel rooms where the encounters took place, trial evidence showed.

Officials say Batten kept almost all of the money the victim received from the sexual encounters. Batten even used physical and psychological ways to control the minor, including branding her with tattoos.

“It is difficult to fathom that someone would sell a child for sex. But that is exactly what Batten

did and now he faces a possible life sentence for his crimes,” Special Agent in Charge Robert M. DeWitt said.

Batten is in federal custody and awaits sentencing that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. King pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sex traffic the minor victim and is also awaiting sentencing.