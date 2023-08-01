Federal officials are looking for a 45-year-old man they say scammed North Carolina people with a plan to send bibles to China.

DUBLIN, Ga. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Federal officials say a Georgia fugitive Tuesday put together a scheme that misdirected more than $30 million in donations for Christian ministries in China.

Authorities have warrants out for the arrest of Jason Gerald Shenk.

The 45-year-old man allegedly planned and executed a scheme in which he obtained over $30 million from faith-based charities and individual donors, primarily from Ohio and North Carolina religious communities. Shenk promised these groups that he would use the funds for producing and distributing Bibles and Christian literature in the People’s Republic of China.

In a newly unsealed federal indictment, federal officials charged Shenk with four counts of wire fraud; three counts of international concealment money laundering; 13 counts of concealment money laundering; 21 counts of money laundering involving transactions greater than $10,000; and one count of failure to file a report of a foreign bank account.

Conviction on the charges would subject Shenk to statutory penalties of up to 20 years in prison, forfeiture of any property involved in or traceable to the offenses, substantial financial penalties, and a period of supervised release upon completion of any prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.

The indictment alleges Shenk converted a significant amount of the funds to his own use, including:

Payments of approximately $1 million to an online sports gambling website;

Purchases of equity shares of approximately $850,000 in a privately held nuclear energy company;

Approximately $4 million in purchases of at least 16 life insurance policies in various people’s names;

Purchases of diamonds, gold, and precious metals in amounts totaling approximately $1 million;

Purchases of domestic and foreign stocks totaling more than $188,000;

Payments of approximately $7 million to the company running Shenk’s family farm;

Purchases on at least 10 personal credit cards totaling more than $820,000; and,

Purchases of $320,000 in real estate in the “Galt’s Gulch” development in Santiago, Chile.

The indictment alleges Shenk obtained approximately $22 million from one charitable organization and its donors, and approximately $10 million from another charity and its donors, along with other donations from individuals.

Shenk sent the money to several shell companies after telling those religious communities that he was a missionary dedicated to various Christian mission projects worldwide and would use the funding to produce and distribute Bibles and Christian literature in China.

Shenk’s companies for these donations included Morning Star Ministries, with a bank account in Dublin, Ga.; Connect Connect Asia BV, with multiple bank accounts in Singapore; CLF Asia Limited, owner of a bank account in Hong Kong; Autumnvale Group Limited, owner of multiple bank accounts in Singapore; BCB International LLC, an entity registered in Georgia with bank accounts in the United States; Heartland Plantations LLC, an entity registered in Georgia with bank accounts in the United States; Global Paradigm LTD, an entity associated with bank accounts in the United States; and Shenkland LLC, an entity registered in North Carolina and owner of bank accounts in the United States.

The indictment alleges Shenk perpetrated the scheme from April 2010 until July 2019. Shenk reportedly renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2016 to avoid financial reporting requirements under federal law.

Possible victims of Shenk should contact federal authorities at 478-752-6810. In addition, if you have information regarding the whereabouts of Shenk, people can reach out via the same number.