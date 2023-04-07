CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Deputies seized a large number of drugs, including a half-kilo of methamphetamine and more than 460 grams of fentanyl after a pursuit in Edgemoor Thursday afternoon, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said the pursuit began around 3:30 p.m. Thursday after a vehicle failed to stop near Culp and Simpson Roads.

The pursuit ended on Simpson Road where multiple people fled the scene into a wooded area, deputies said.

Keewon Degraffenreid was immediately arrested. The sheriff’s office said the incident marked the second time in less than three months that Degraffenreid fled from authorities at a high rate of speed.

Deputies used bloodhound tracking team members and a drone to search the area for the other suspects until around 6 p.m., but they were unable to locate them.

During the investigation, deputies recovered more than one-half kilogram of meth, 68 grams of cocaine, 326 grams of marijuana, more than 600 pills believed to be Ecstacy, 463 grams of pills believed to be fentanyl, more than $12,000 cash and a firearm.

Degraffenreid was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine (>100 grams / 3rd offense), Trafficking MDMA 3rd offense, Trafficking Cocaine (28-100 grams / 3rd offense), PWID Marijuana 3rd offense, and PWID Schedule 2 (fentanyl) 3rd offense.

Authorities said they plan to seek more charges on additional suspects as the investigation progresses.