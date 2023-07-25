CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is injured following a shooting on the campus of Julius Chambers High School, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Two adults, who are not CMS employees or employees of Julius Chambers High School, were involved in an altercation that ended with one of them being shot, police said.

“The altercation at Julius Chambers High School that led to the shooting was between two adult contracted workers who were making repairs to the school’s track. They are not CMS employees or former students,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said to Queen City News.

The injured adult suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Police said the school was not in session and no students were around during the incident.

CMPD will release charges once an investigation is complete.