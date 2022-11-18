CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find A Fugitive. Charlotte Mecklenburg Police said the incident happened at the Sam’s Mart on Providence Rd. at Strawberry Hill in south Charlotte.

Surveillance video showed the suspect casually walk behind the counter and threaten the employee with a weapon.

Detectives said he got away with about $150 and some cigarettes.

If anyone recognizes the suspect, they’re urged to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip to the P3 tips app by phone. There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.