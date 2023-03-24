CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help identifying a couple of suspects allegedly involved in a home break-in in Charlotte’s Ballantyne neighborhood.

It happened on Ballantyne Crossing Avenue on March 13th.

Home surveillance cameras pick up two suspects on the back deck.

Video shows the suspects smashing the rear glass door. A police report says they entered the residence and stole property from inside.

CMPD says home break-ins like this are on the rise.

“We’re absolutely seeing an uptick in residential break-ins. We can’t definitively say this is connected to a ring of break-ins in that area,” said Det. Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information on who these suspects are call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the P3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest.