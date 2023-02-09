CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help to ‘Find a Fugitive’ as a security camera caught a couple of suspects in an expensive south Charlotte smash-and-grab crime.

The robbery happened at the Uptown Cheapskate on South Boulevard in the early morning hours on Jan. 26.

Surveillance caught the two tearing apart the front window, swiping dozens of purses, handbags, and wallets. They throw their loot in their car but come back for more.

The two suspects go back, smash out another front window, and take even more merchandise.

Authorities say the payday came out to about $40,000 in goods.

“These are high-end pocketbooks, so if somebody’s out there trying to sell these pocketbooks, just give us a call and let us take a look at it. We believe the vehicle is a Blue Kia Suv of some sort,” Detective Rick Smith from Charlotte Crime Stoppers said.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

If you recognize the car or anything about the suspects, call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the p3 tips app.

There is a cash reward for any info leading to an arrest, and you will remain anonymous.