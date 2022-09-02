CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City News needs your help finding several suspects wanted for shooting up an east Charlotte neighborhood Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured the suspects running away firing guns on Briarhill Drive on Aug. 31st around midnight.

According to police reports, an unknown suspect pulled a firearm, shot into an occupied dwelling and shot up three cars during the shootout.

CMPD Detective Ricky Smith said incidents like this are happening far too often.

“Definitely been an uptick,” Smith said. “I mean, this is just really irresponsible. This is not a random act and we’re just lucky no one was seriously hurt.”

Anyone who knows any of the suspects, in this case, is encouraged to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or submit an anonymous tip by phone to the P3 Tips app. There is a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.