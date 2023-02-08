MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small fire at an apartment complex in Mooresville Thursday night was intentionally set, according to the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office.

Officials said firefighters responded to the complex at 144 Avalon Park Circle around 10 p.m. to check out a fire that had been extinguished.

Due to the nature of the fire, officials said the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s office was called to the scene to investigate.

Officials determined that the fire had been intentionally set and caused damage to the apartment building.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the fire to call Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-658-9056 or the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.