CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Five teens with significant criminal histories were arrested Thursday after a chase through a northeast Charlotte neighborhood related to a stolen car investigation.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the suspects, all juveniles between ages 14 and 16, had accounted for at least 84 charges in Charlotte before this latest arrest.

On Dec. 28, detectives were looking for one of the suspects operating what was believed to be a stolen Dodge Charger that was suspected to be involved in an unrelated shooting. Shortly before 2 p.m., detectives located the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle allegedly refused to stop.

Police say officers and CMPD’s helicopter initiated a pursuit of the vehicle which continued onto Interstate 485. The five suspects jumped and ran from the vehicle into the woods near Back Creek Church Road. All five occupants were taken into custody.

Officers say they seized the vehicle and a stolen firearm. Several of the suspects were linked to numerous vehicle break-ins.

The new 29 combined charges on the suspects include:

Careless/Reckless Driving,

Driving without an Operator’s License,

Felony Flee to Elude,

Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle,

Possession of Stolen Firearm,

Possession of Firearm by a Minor and Breaking and Entering a Motor Vehicle.

Three of the five suspects received secure custody orders. One of the them had 41 charges to their name, including 25 counts of felony larceny.