CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools teacher has been arrested on multiple charges after inappropriately touching a student, according to jail records.

CMS confirms with Queen City News Maria Amanda Heyliger was an English teacher at Rocky River High School. She resigned from CMS on July 28, 2023.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Mecklenburg County Jail records show Heyliger has been charged with two felony counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of sexual activity with a student.

Heyliger was booked into jail on Aug. 4 and her bond was set at $30,000. She posted bond and was released around midnight on Aug. 5.