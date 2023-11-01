GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former state trooper was sentenced to just over two decades in prison on Tuesday.

Freddie Wayne Huff II was sentenced to 21 years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride, according to United States Attorney Sandra J. Hairston of the Middle District of North Carolina.

Huff was indicted in Sept. 2022 on:

one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine hydrochloride

one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of cocaine hydrochloride

one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense

Huff pled guilty to the conspiracy charge on Feb. 9, 2023.

He was sentenced to a 252-month term of imprisonment by the Honorable Catherine C. Eagles, Chief United States District Judge in the United States District Court for the MDNC.

In addition to prison time, Huff was ordered to forfeit $500,000 in a money judgment.

This case arises from an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the Forsyth County Drug Task Force, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and the Winston-Salem Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and was prosecuted by First Assistant United States Attorney Randall Galyon.