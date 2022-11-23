VALE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Detectives are investigating the death of a 4-year-old girl who was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital last week, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said deputies and emergency personnel were called to a home on Hill Haven Drive in Vale on Nov. 17 around 2:12 p.m. where they found the girl unresponsive.

She was taken to the hospital where she died days later on Nov. 20.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are awaiting a report from the medical examiner on her manner of death, but said foul play is suspected.

Authorities did not release the identity of the girl or possible suspects in her death.