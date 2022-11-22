CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four suspects were charged in the murder of Wilson Edgardo Gutierrez Mejia on Sunday, Nov. 6, according to CMPD.

The homicide happened around 3 a.m. on the 4300 block of Central Avenue near Kilbourne Drive.

Those arrested and charged are:

Christian Alejandro Garcia Santa Cruz, 29 | Murder

Murder Aderly Jose Veliz Ronquill, 29 | Murder

Murder Yeny Beralz Sorto Hernandez, 25 | Felony accessory after murder

Felony accessory after murder Mirian Sola Dubon, 32 | Felony accessory after murder

Police say all four suspects were taken into custody on Nov. 19 with the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies in Maryland and New York.

Homicide detectives traveled to the arrest locations and interview the suspects; they will be brought back to Charlotte in the coming weeks.

The victim’s families have been notified of the arrests.