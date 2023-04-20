Iredell County Sheriff deputies located two meth labs and arrested four suspects on Wednesday.

STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Iredell County Sheriff deputies located two meth labs and arrested four suspects on Wednesday.

Authorities charged Eugenio Mata Carbajal (30), Eva Mata Carbajal (26), Chance Tyler Odell (26), and Mark Wallace (52) on multiple drug charges.

Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators received information that the occupants of the two residences were possibly manufacturing Crystal Methamphetamine and distributing narcotics in the area.

The suspects lived or occupied Deep Water Road and Fox Run Drive houses. Authorities got search warrants for those locations and conducted searches on Wednesday. Before Wednesday, undercover investigators worked surveillance operations in the area.

Upon the execution of the search warrants, investigators and deputies located “Shake and Bake” Crystal Methamphetamine and items used to manufacture Crystal Methamphetamine inside the residence at 120 Deep Water Road. Investigators also discovered a burn pile of small traces or pieces of evidence indicating the attempted destruction of a Methamphetamine Lab at 120 Deep Water Road.

Authorities determined the stolen items came from Walmart. Criminal investigators contacted Walmart to confirm that the items were missing from their inventory. Investigators also located three 10-gallon air compressors, a 6-gallon air compressor, a pressure washer, and a four-piece sectional outdoor dining set.

As a result of this investigation, the following suspects were arrested on scene and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center.

The Carbajals each got a $125,000 secured bond. Both face charges of:

Felony manufacture of Methamphetamine

Felony conspire to sell Methamphetamine

Felony possession with intent to manufacture Methamphetamine

Felony possession of Methamphetamine.

Odell and Wallace each got a $75,000 bond on charges of felony manufacture of Methamphetamine and felony conspiring to sell Methamphetamine.

In a press release, Iredell sheriff Darren Campbell commented on the cheap cost of Methamphetamine and its prevalence in the community.

“This is the first methamphetamine lab that investigators have encountered in over three years here in Iredell County because the cost of Crystal Methamphetamine is almost at an all-time low,” Campbell said.