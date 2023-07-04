CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An overnight shooting in the Derita neighborhood involved four people, according to Charlotte Medic.

Emergency personnel responded to a service call on the 5300 block of Park Brook Drive early Tuesday morning just after midnight.

Charlotte Medic reported four transports from the scene with two life-threatening injuries. One patient also had severe injuries, and the fourth had minor injuries.

There is no other information at this time.