Editor’s Note: The video above reports on Carowinds’ safety policies

YORK COUNTY, S.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four juveniles were detained in connection to a fight that broke out at Carowinds Saturday night, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities confirmed the fight occurred Saturday night, July 15, inside the popular theme park in front of Copperhead Strike.

A statement was sent from Carowinds to Queen City News on Sunday:

“On Saturday, July 15, a group of guests were escorted from Carowinds following an incident of unruly behavior and altercations in the Blue Ridge Junction area, specifically in front of Copperhead Strike.

The park security team, along with on-site officers from the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), acted promptly to address the situation.

Carowinds maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards such behavior, as we prioritize the safety and well-being of our guests and associates.”

Four juveniles were detained following the fight, the YCSO said. Officials with Carowinds said the park did not close early due to the fight inside.

Queen City News is working to gather more information on this incident.