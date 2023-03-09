Gaston County Sheriff’s deputies caught a sex offender who fled to Michigan on Wednesday.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Sheriff’s deputies caught a sex offender who fled to Michigan on Wednesday.

On Jan. 20, a concerned citizen identified William Sedich and said the man was hanging around children in a local neighborhood. The citizen contacted deputies, who soon requested an interview. During the interview, deputies learned that Sedich may have possessed child pornographic material.

Sedich has previous arrests in Florida and Illinois.

Authorities worked on a plan of action with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office. The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office executed the search warrant and recovered a laptop on Jan. 25.

On Feb. 19, the Gastonia Police Department assisted in recovering the contents from the laptop, and the agencies learned it contained child pornographic material.

While working on the investigation, the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office discovered that Sedich had fled to Michigan. Deputies worked with Michigan authorities and expedited Sedich’s capture.

Deputies from the Gaston County Sheriff’s Office traveled to Michigan to bring Sedich back to North Carolina. Sedich was charged with eight counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the Third Degree and issued a $250,000 secured bond.