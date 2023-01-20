BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A call for help thought to be cardiac arrest turned into a homicide Friday morning.

Authorities went to 1001 Peggy Drive for a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found that 20-year-old Cherryville resident Matthew Watkins had died in a homicide.

Gaston County Police investigated the scene and determined that Charlotte resident Chavis Samuel Davis killed Watkins.

After conferring with the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, Davis was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. Davis is currently detained at the Gaston County Jail and is waiting for his first appearance in court.

Officers found a large number of narcotics and a firearm at the scene. They also arrested and charged Henry Gonzalez with drug offenses. Officials charged Gonzalez with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, & Maintaining a Dwelling for the Purpose of Selling a Controlled Substance.

The man is at Gaston County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with further information can call Det. S. Brogden at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available for information pertinent to the investigation. There is no further information available at this time.