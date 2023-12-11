LENOIR, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Lenoir Police say a cyclist died Saturday in an early-morning traffic wreck, and they are charging a Gastonia man in his death.

Christopher Murillo, 27, is facing felony death by vehicle charges and got a $50,000 bond Monday. The man faces driving while impaired charges.

On December 10, at approximately 2:22 a.m., Lenoir officers went to a motor vehicle crash involving a bicyclist. The collision occurred within the 1700 block of Hickory Boulevard in the northbound lanes, just north of Ideal Drive.

The initial investigation into the crash indicates the bicyclist, Nathan Smith, and a silver 2021 Hyundai Tucson driven by Christopher Murillo, were both traveling in the same direction northwest on Hickory Boulevard in the outside travel lane before the vehicle collided with the bicyclist from the rear. As a result of the crash, the 36-year-old Lenoir resident died from his injuries at the scene.

During the investigation, officers suspected Murillo’s impairment, and they administered field sobriety tests.

As a result of those tests and the facts surrounding the crash, police officers arrested Murillo at the scene without incident and charged with felony death by vehicle. Murillo’s first appearance in the Caldwell County District Court was Monday.

The City of Lenoir Police Department is continuing its investigation into this incident. Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime(s) is encouraged to contact the City of Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100.