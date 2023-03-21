CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia man got a 25-year prison sentence Monday for trafficking drugs and guns.

Lance Richardson Pagan, 52, will also have six years of supervised release.

Court documents and evidence showed that Pagan trafficked drugs in Gaston County while on supervised release on a previous federal drug conviction. That conviction came with a seven-year prison sentence.

Last year, law enforcement executed a January search warrant at Pagan’s residence and seized a trafficking amount of cocaine and cocaine base and three firearms. Pagan’s prior convictions prohibited the man from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

A federal jury convicted Pagan of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and cocaine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pagan was in the Gaston County Jail under federal custody. He will be transferred to the control of the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Robert M. DeWitt, Special Agent in Charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Charlotte Division, and Chief Trent Conrad of the Gastonia Police Department (GPD) joined U.S. Attorney Dena King in making Monday’s announcement. King thanked the FBI and GPD. Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven R. Kaufman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Charlotte prosecuted the case.