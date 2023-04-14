Gastonia Police say two men discharged weapons into a house and engaged police in a car chase on Wednesday, April 12.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two men have been arrested after police said they fired shots into a home with a mother and her children inside before leading officers on a chase.

Gastonia Police said Leon Williams, 21, and Edwin Leonardo Carrera-Cantarero, 19, shot into a home located along S. South Street and fled.

After 10 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 800 block of S. South Street for the report of shots fired. Officers determined that at least one projectile entered the house. Gastonia Police said thankfully no one inside the home was struck by gunfire.

During their investigation, police learned two parked cars, a Dodge Charger, and a Nissan Sentra were on the street. They said about eight people, some wearing ski masks, exited the vehicles and walked down S. South Street. Witnesses heard gunshots and both vehicles fled the area.

Police found the Dodge Charger traveling on S. Marietta Street at E. Eighth Avenue. Officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds. The driver of the Charger lost control of the vehicle and wrecked on Belmar Drive near Fuller Drive.

Following the crash, two suspects fled on foot, police said.

There were no injuries reported after the Charger wrecked. Additional suspects, later determined to be juveniles, remained in the car. One of the suspects who fled, identified as Williams, was located and arrested by officers.

Carrera-Cantarero also fled the Charger, but police caught him. Gastonia Police located a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen from Charlotte inside the Charger.

The juveniles were released to the custody of their parents after the Department of Juvenile Services was contacted, police said.

Additional Gastonia officers located the Nissan Sentra occupied by three people on Garland Avenue. Officers discovered a handgun and two ski masks inside the Sentra. The investigation into the involvement of these individuals is ongoing, police said.

Williams faces charges of shooting into occupied property, felony fleeing to elude, contributing to juvenile delinquency, resisting arrest, and multiple traffic-related offenses. He is in jail on a $250,000 bond. Carrera-Cantareo faces charges of shooting into an occupied property, possessing a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest. He is in jail on a $100,000 bond.