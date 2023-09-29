GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An officer with the Gastonia Police Department has been arrested on several charges by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Officer Xana Dove, 26, was taken into custody at 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Gastonia Police Department in Gastonia, CMPD said. She had been working with GPD for 17 months.

Dove has been charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, and filing a false police report.

Dove’s arrest was coordinated between CMPD detectives and the Gastonia Police Department.

Dove was booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on Sept. 28. Her bond has been set at $10,000 at this time.

Statement from Chief Trent Conard regarding Officer Dove’s arrest:

“This is certainly an unfortunate event. We are going to respect the process of the court system as well as the internal investigation that will be taking place.”

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing, CMPD said.