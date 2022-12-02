GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating the death of a woman in west Gastonia shooting on Friday night.

GPD investigation shooting in 3100 block of Spring Valley Dr. Adult female deceased at the scene.



Male in custody. No danger to the public.



Updates provided as info confirmed.



Initial call for shooting rcvd at 9:36pm. pic.twitter.com/Lpu4LcUp8X — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) December 3, 2022

The Gastonia Police Department tweeted that a woman died in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive. Officials had a male suspect in custody, and there was no additional danger to the public. Police said a call for help came at 9:36 p.m.

The law enforcement agency later posted another Tweet saying the shooting occurred inside the home.