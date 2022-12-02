GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating the death of a woman in west Gastonia shooting on Friday night.
The Gastonia Police Department tweeted that a woman died in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive. Officials had a male suspect in custody, and there was no additional danger to the public. Police said a call for help came at 9:36 p.m.
The law enforcement agency later posted another Tweet saying the shooting occurred inside the home.
