GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police charged a 32-year-old convicted felon on drug and gun charges Wednesday after he bolted from a traffic stop this past Friday.

Gastonia Police say they assisted on a traffic stop on Milton Avenue after 5:30 p.m. when Gastonia resident Octavious White fled from another law enforcement agency’s officers.

Police found White in the area and turned him over to the other law enforcement agency. Soon after, that agency arrested White for multiple traffic-related violations.

When returning to the original traffic stop, Gastonia Police identified an AR-style rifle leaning upright from the passenger floorboard area. They initiated a search and found a loaded handgun along with the AR rifle.

A further search revealed 33 grams of a cocaine-like substance, over 8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, and over 28 grams of suspected Fentanyl in White’s vehicle. Police are testing the drugs.

GPD officers charged White with possessing a firearm by a convicted felon and multiple drug-related offenses, including drug trafficking charges. He is in the Gaston County Jail on a $760,000 bond.