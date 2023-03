Gastonia Police are looking for a suspect after an early-morning robbery Wednesday.

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gastonia Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Kingsway gas station Wednesday morning.

Authorities say a “younger-looking white male” entered the store at 1418 W. Garrison Boulevard around 7 a.m. The suspect displayed a knife, took an undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene.

Store officials reported no injuries during the robbery in a Facebook post.

Gastonia Police say the investigation is active.