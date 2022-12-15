STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in Georgia was convicted of trafficking methamphetamine Wednesday after he was accused of coordinating shipments of the drug to North Carolina while he was in prison, according to U.S. District Attorney’s Office.

Officials said that in 2019, multiple agencies conducted a joint investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating in Catawba County.

Court records showed investigators received evidence that 43-year-old Alfonso Romain Brito, an inmate in the Georgia Department of Corrections, was coordinating the shipments of multiple kilograms of methamphetamine from the Atlanta area into North Carolina.

According to trial evidence, Brito was behind the delivery of more than 100 kilograms of meth from Georgia to N.C. between 2019 and the fall of 2021.

On Wednesday, a federal grand jury in Statesville convicted Brito of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine. The conviction carries a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10,000 fine.