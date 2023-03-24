CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man is accused of helping prepare false tax returns over a five-year span, according to a 20-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury Thursday.

The Department of Justice said Tijan Mboob, 58, is charged with aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false tax returns.

The indictment alleges that beginning in at least 2014 through 2021, Mboob helped prepare hundreds of fraudulent tax returns that were submitted to the IRS.

Mboob, who is also known as “TJ,” “Teejay McBoob,” and “Sheikhtijan,” is accused of being a “ghost preparer” who failed to identify himself as a paid tax preparer on the tax returns he prepared and submitted to the IRS.

The indictment alleges that he prepared income tax returns for clients that included “fabricated and fraudulent items, including false filing status, false American Opportunity and education credits, false itemized deductions and false reforestation credits, among others.”

The fraudulent items resulted in his clients’ tax liabilities and inflated refunds being reduced by more than $4.7 million, the DOJ said.

The indictment also accused Mboob of refusing to help his clients whose tax returns had items questioned by the IRS.

He also reportedly failed to report any preparation fees he earned as income for tax years 2017 and 2020. Mboob did not file any tax returns in 2018 and 2019.

Mboob was arrested Thursday and was released on bond after his court appearance Friday.

The Department of Justice said each charge of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false tax returns carries a maximum prison term of three years and a $250,000 fine.