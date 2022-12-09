LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A gun was seized from a vehicle parked at Buford High School in Lancaster County, the school confirmed Friday.

Officials said administrators searched a vehicle in the parking lot while investigating an alleged violation of school rules.

During the search, a handgun was found inside.

School administrators said the gun was immediately secured and a resource officer responded to the scene.

“No one was threatened and the handgun was found inadvertently in a search for other contraband,” officials said.

The student is now facing disciplinary action. School officials said law enforcement will decide on whether criminal charges will be filed.