CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shootout that happened between a group of people on Friday, in front of children as young as 4.

The shootout happened around 12 p.m. Friday, July 28, in the 9500 block of Springfield Gardens Drive. Bullets struck a nearby Harris Teeter grocery store and several vehicles, CMPD said.

As officers arrive at the scene on Friday, they discovered that a group of people had fired multiple rounds in an apparent shootout.

A total of nine people have been listed as victims in this shootout, with injuries classified as ‘gun threat’ and ‘minor injuries.’ The ages listed are 4, 11, 12, 12, 13, 14, 38, 52, and 53.

During the shootout a Harris Teeter grocery store was struck by gunfire, causing property damage. According to CMPD’s police report, a double-paned window in the grocery store was hit, causing about $350 in damages. An occupied vehicle and an empty vehicle were also struck, causing approximately $500 and $300 in damages.

The suspects involved in this shootout have not yet been identified, CMPD said.