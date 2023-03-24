CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple firearms, marijuana, and mushrooms were seized from a minor during a traffic stop in Charlotte, according to CMPD.

The juvenile suspect was apprehended and charged with the following:

Possession with intent to distribute

Possession of a handgun by a minor

Guns, weed, mushrooms (Courtesy: CMPD)

Police say a tip about drug-related activity led to a traffic stop on a vehicle with no registration displayed; with probable cause, authorities searched the car.

While searching, officers found three guns, more than 800 grams of weed, and over 120 grams of mushrooms.