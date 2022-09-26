MONROE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 20-year-old man is accused of raping, kidnapping and strangling a person during an alleged assault in Monroe last week, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez

Officials said Luis Miguel Vail-Lopez was arrested Friday after an investigation into a reported rape that happened on September 19 in the area of Engleside Street near Iceman Street.

“This is a heinous crime,” said Monroe Police Chief Bryan Gilliard. “My thoughts are prayers are with the victim in this matter and our agency will continue to work to ensure that they receive the assistance and justice they so deserve.”

The police chief also called Vail-Lopez a “dangerous criminal.”

Vail-Lopez was charged with first-degree rape, kidnapping, assault by strangulation, and interfering with emergency communication.

He was taken to the Union County Jail where he is being held with a $150,000 secured bond.