CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two Hickory drug dealers will serve considerable time following sentencings on Thursday, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Hickory resident Antonio Phillips, 46, will serve seven years after pleading guilty in May to fentanyl possession with the intent to distribute. Court records showed Phillips ATF agents were able to make multiple undercover purchases back in 2022. 1,000 pills were seized after a search warrant was executed on his home.

Another Hickory man, 48-year-old Edward Bailey, will serve five years after pleading guilty in July to meth possession with the intent to distribute and gun possession as a felon. Court records showed that Bailey sold drugs on several occasions to law enforcement out of a hotel room in 2022. Meth, a cocaine base, marijuana, and three stolen guns were seized after a search warrant was executed on Bailey’s hotel room.